Vaccines In NH Schools Bill Is Dead

Vaccines In NH Schools Bill Is Dead
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsPolitics NewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
May 26, 2026

 

A bill to prohibit vaccine clinics in public and charter schools in New Hampshire during school hours is dead.

It had been passed by both the House and Senate, however, the Senate then added exceptions for flu vaccine and public health emergency clinics.

The bill was sent back to the House where it was rejected.

A negotiated compromise was not requested.

RELATED ARTICLES

Lawmakers Get Back To Work Today

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
May. 26, 2026
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsPolitics NewsSeacoast News

Boaters Are Facing High Cost Of Fuel

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
May. 26, 2026
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2026, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital