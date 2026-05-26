Vaccines In NH Schools Bill Is Dead
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsPolitics NewsSeacoast News
A bill to prohibit vaccine clinics in public and charter schools in New Hampshire during school hours is dead.
It had been passed by both the House and Senate, however, the Senate then added exceptions for flu vaccine and public health emergency clinics.
The bill was sent back to the House where it was rejected.
A negotiated compromise was not requested.