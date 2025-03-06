Vatican offers brief update as Pope Francis begins 21st day in hospital

Jon Haworth and Phoebe Natanson, ABC News
March 6, 2025
(ROME) -- Pope Francis "remained stationary" on Wednesday, "without showing any episodes of respiratory failure," but rested peacefully overnight into Thursday, the Vatican said.

The pope, 88, received "high-flow oxygen therapy during the day, and noninvasive mechanical ventilation will be resumed during the night," the Vatican's press office said in its evening update.

"The Holy Father increased his respiratory physiotherapy and active motor therapy," the Vatican's press office, the Holy See, said.
Pope Francis spent his 20th day in hospital on Wednesday in an armchair, participated in the "ritual blessing of the Holy Ashes that were imposed on him by the celebrant" and received the Eucharist, the Vatican said.

"During the morning he also called Father Gabriel Romanelli, parish priest of the Holy Family in Gaza. In the afternoon he alternated rest with work," the Vatican said.

