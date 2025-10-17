Venezuelan government bolsters forces following Trump administration strikes

The Venezuelan Armed Forces and army tanks drive along a highway during a military exercise in Caracas, Venezuela on September 20, 2025. (Photo by Ivan McGregor/Anadolu via Getty Images)

(VENEZUELA) -- Venezuelan officials say that they have bolstered their armed forces after the United States conducted another strike on vessel that originated from the country, which he claimed carried drugs.

Venezuelan leaders said roughly 284 battle fronts are operational, poised for either land or sea conflict, two officials with knowledge of the Venezuelan government's plans told ABC News Friday.

Militias, which are heavily armed, have also been assigned to protect the coastal region at high alert, according to the officials. The officials claimed some 4.5 million militia members were deployed.

Qatar, a key U.S. ally that assisted with negotiations in the Israel-Gaza conflict, is helping with the conversations between the American and Venezuelan governments, the sources said. In the meantime, Venezuelan embassies in Norway and Australia were closed by the government.

On Thursday, the Trump administration announced that it had issued an airstrike against a vessel that originated from Venezuela, claiming it was a drug-smuggling craft operated by narcoterrorists, the sixth such strike since the summer.

At least two survivors from the strike are now in custody aboard an American vessel after being rescued by helicopter, according to a person familiar with details of the incident.

Earlier this week, Trump threatened to attack Venezuela by land, confirmed ongoing covert operations inside the country and ordered bombers to fly in circles off its coast in what appears to be an unprecedented show of force intended to pressure the country's president, Nicolas Maduro, to step down.

"President Trump believes that Nicholas Maduro is an illegitimate president, leading an illegitimate regime that has been trapped in drugs," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Thursday.

When asked on Friday about the alleged CIA operations in Venezuela, Trump told reporters, "I wouldn't say that."

"But some interesting things are happening around the world, I will say that," he said.

Sources with the Venezuelan government said that Trump's threat of covert operations is "purely staged," and refuted the president's drug trafficking allegations.

When a reporter asked Trump about Maduro offering "everything" including natural resources for mediation, the president shot back:

"He has offered everything. You know why? He doesn't want to f--- around with the United States," Trump said and ended the news conference.

