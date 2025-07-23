Venus Williams confirms engagement after winning 1st singles match in 2 years

Yi-Jin Yu
July 23, 2025
Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Dsquared2

Venus Williams is officially engaged!

The tennis superstar, 45, confirmed she and actor Andrea Preti, 37, are planning to marry in an interview after winning her first singles match in two years at the Mubadala Citi DC Open Tuesday night.

"My fiancé is here and he really encouraged me to keep playing," Williams said in a post-match interview with The Tennis Letter.

Williams defeated Peyton Stearns, the No. 35 player in the world, 6-3, 6-4, on Tuesday.

Her comeback didn't come easy, however, as Williams told The Tennis Letter.

"There were so many times where I just wanted to coast and kind of chill," Williams said. "Do you know how hard it is to play tennis? You guys don’t know how much work goes into this, like it’s 9 to 5 except you’re running the whole time, lifting weights and just like dying and then you repeat it the next day. So [Preti] encouraged me to get through this and it’s wonderful to be here."

The win was especially sweet as Williams said it was the first time Preti had seen her play.

The couple were first linked in 2024 and then sparked engagement rumors after Williams was seen wearing a ring this February, according to People.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

