Verdict Is Reached In Trial Of Ex-Staff Member

After hours of deliberations, a verdict is reached in the trial of former Youth Development Center employee Stephen Murphy.

Yesterday, jurors found Murphy not guilty on three charges but couldn’t reach a unanimous decision the other five counts he was facing.

Murphy is accused of sexually assaulting David Meehan when he was a teenager at the state-run facility nearly 30 years ago, but has denied wrongdoing.

Prosecutors will retry Murphy on the charges where no decision was reached.