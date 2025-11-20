Verdict Is Reached In Trial Of Ex-Staff Member
After hours of deliberations, a verdict is reached in the trial of former Youth Development Center employee Stephen Murphy.
Yesterday, jurors found Murphy not guilty on three charges but couldn’t reach a unanimous decision the other five counts he was facing.
Murphy is accused of sexually assaulting David Meehan when he was a teenager at the state-run facility nearly 30 years ago, but has denied wrongdoing.
Prosecutors will retry Murphy on the charges where no decision was reached.