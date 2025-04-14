Vice President JD Vance fumbles Ohio State football team’s national championship trophy

Politics News
Meredith Deliso, ABC News
April 14, 2025
Win McNamee/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- Vice President JD Vance fumbled The Ohio State University football team's national championship trophy during a celebration at the White House on Monday.

President Donald Trump hosted the Buckeyes after they won the College Football Playoff National Championship against the University of Notre Dame in January.

When Vance went to pick up the football-shaped trophy off a table at the end of the event, the 24-karat gold, bronze and stainless steel trophy nearly toppled over behind him before two players caught it. The base dropped to the ground to gasps from the crowd.

Vance went on to hold the trophy separate from the base.

Though the Pentagram-designed piece appeared to break, the trophy and base are two separate pieces so that the 26.5 inch-tall, 35-pound trophy can be hoisted in the air. The 12-inch-tall base weighs about 30 pounds.

Vance, a graduate of Ohio State, joked about his fumble afterwards, saying on X, "I didn't want anyone after Ohio State to get the trophy so I decided to break it."

During the celebration, Vance additionally recounted his joke about asking Trump if he could skip the final inaugural ball on Jan. 20 to attend the championship game in Atlanta.

"The president said, 'No, but we'll have him at the White House,'" Vance said.

Trump recounted key moments from the team's season and shook hands with the players.

Following remarks, the team captains presented Trump with a jersey with "TRUMP 47" written on the back as a band played Queen's "We Are the Champions."

ABC News' Molly Nagle contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

‘Homegrowns are next’: Trump doubles down on sending American ‘criminals’ to foreign prisons

Michelle Stoddart, ABC News
Apr. 14, 2025
Politics News

El Salvador’s Bukele, meeting with Trump, says he won’t return migrant wrongfully deported

Alexandra Hutzler, ABC News
Apr. 14, 2025
Politics News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital