Vice President JD Vance Touts Republican Candidates In Maine Visit

Vice President JD Vance has boosted his fellow Republicans in his recent visit to Maine.

He spoke at a rally at Compotech, a defense plant in Brewer yesterday.

Vance voiced his support for Senator Susan Collins’ reelection bid as well as former Maine Governor Paul LePage’s Congressional campaign, ahead of the crucial midterm elections just over two months away.

The vice president also promised that the federal government will reimburse small manufacturing businesses like Compotech for worker training and apprenticeships.