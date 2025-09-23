Victim In Club Shooting Was Trying To Protect Family

Investigators say the man who was fatally shot at a Nashua country club last weekend was trying to protect his family.

Officials say Robert DeCesare had stepped in front of his family at Sky Meadow Country Club in an effort to block them from being shot by Hunter Nadeau.

Authorities say DeCesare suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators say there is no link between the shooter and DeCesare, and they are still trying to figure out a motive for the deadly gunfire.