Victim Of Fatal Crash On I-93 Off-Ramp Identified

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
October 1, 2025

The victim of a fatal crash involving an e-bike and vehicle in Concord is being identified.

Police say 27-year-old Keerati Nakklee was riding on an Interstate 93 off-ramp near Exit 14 Monday night when he collided with a car that was merging.

Nakklee was taken to a nearby hospital but pronounced dead.

It is unclear why Nakklee was on the interstate since e-bikes legally can’t be operated on an interstate highway in New Hampshire.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

