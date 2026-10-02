‘Victory for democracy’: Former Olympian David Hearn speaks out after Reflecting Pool vandalism case permanently dismissed

Former Olympian David Hearn outside DC Superior Court in Washington, DC, July 9, 2026. (Daniel Heuer/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Former U.S. Olympian David Hearn says he is “relieved” after a Washington, D.C. judge permanently dismissed the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool vandalism case against him, ending the possibility that prosecutors could recharge him.

Hearn was indicted this summer and prosecutors alleged that he ripped a piece of the lining from the pool while he was out on a bike ride.

The charges were rolled out in a press conference where U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro said Hearn "forcefully and violently" vandalized the pool and that they had proof "beyond a reasonable doubt."

President Donald Trump had insisted the damage to the pool, a key renovation project of his, was the work of vandals, but Pirro later said that evidence surfaced that renovations to the pool had caused the damage. Hearn had faced up to 10 years in prison in connection with the case.

Speaking exclusively to “Good Morning America,” Hearn called Thursday’s ruling “a victory for democracy.”

“I’m relieved,” Hearn said. “If it can happen to me, it can happen to anybody. Anybody in this country.”

Asked what he meant, Hearn said people could be “targeted and unfairly accused of something they didn’t do.”

“Nobody should feel they’re immune from this kind of abuse of power,” he said.

Hearn said he believes Pirro and Trump owe him an apology.

“Do you think the president should apologize to you?” Hearn was asked.

“Yes,” Hearn said.

“Do you think he will?”

“You know, if pigs fly, maybe,” Hearn said.

Just six weeks after Hearn’s arrest, Pirro dropped the charges, President Trump subsequently criticized Pirro over the decision, saying she “choked.”

The Justice Department wanted to preserve the possibility of bringing the case again, but In his ruling Thursday, Judge Todd Edelman dismissed the case with prejudice, meaning Hearn cannot be charged again over the same allegations.

Edelman also addressed Trump’s public comments about the case, writing that despite there being no evidence of a crime, the president’s public pressure created “a risk that Mr. Hearn will be prosecuted nonetheless.”

Hearn said the experience has shaken him and that the past few months have been “difficult” while thanking those who rallied around him during the case.

He and his attorney, Norm Eisen, are also considering whether to pursue legal action against Trump or the administration.

Eisen told ABC News that they are “actively” considering their options and that “nothing is off the table.”

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