Video of Clintons’ depositions in House Epstein probe is released

(WASHINGTON) -- Videos of the closed-door depositions of ex-President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton regarding the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein were released on Monday by the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform.

The Republican-led committee questioned each of the Clintons individually last week in their hometown of Chappaqua, New York, as part of an inquiry into the federal government's handling of investigations into Epstein and his convicted co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell.

The deposition of Bill Clinton on Friday marked the first time a former president was compelled to testify before a congressional committee.

After being sworn in for his appearance, the former president acknowledged that the Oversight Committee's desire to question him was justified while also distancing himself from Epstein.

"Through my brief acquaintance with Jeffrey Epstein, though it ended years before his crimes came to light, and though I never witnessed during our limited interactions any indication of what was going on, I'm here to offer what little I know so I can do my part to prevent something like this from happening again," Bill Clinton said.

"I think you should have called me. I did take those plane trips with him and you have a right to ask those questions," he added.

He also criticized the Oversight Committee for subpoenaing and questioning Hillary Clinton, arguing she had nothing to do with Epstein.

"I have to just say one personal thing. Since Hillary came in yesterday, she had nothing to do with Jeffrey Epstein. Nothing," he said.

During her opening statement Thursday, Hillary Clinton argued that the committee was attempting to protect "one political party and one public official rather than to seek truth and justice for the victims."

"You have made little effort to call the people who show up most prominently in the Epstein files. And when you did, not a single Republican member showed up for Les Wexner's deposition," she said of the former Epstein associate. "This institutional failure is designed to protect one political party and one public official rather than to seek truth and justice for the victims and survivors as well as inform the public who want to get to the bottom of this matter. "

President Donald Trump has denied any wrongdoing related to Epstein.

"I don't know how many times I had to say I did not know Jeffrey Epstein. I never went to his island. I never went to his homes, I never went to his offices. So it's on the record numerous times," Hillary Clinton told reporters after her closed-door session with the committee concluded Thursday.

In prepared opening remarks Clinton denied any knowledge of the crimes committed by Epstein, going on to say making his wife Hillary Clinton testify "was simply not right."

In his statement as released, he stated that he would often say, "I do not recall" throughout his questioning because the events were "all a long time ago."

"I saw nothing, and I did nothing wrong," Clinton said, according to the statement.

Neither Bill Clinton nor Hillary Clinton has been accused of wrongdoing and both deny having any knowledge of Epstein's crimes.

No Epstein survivor or associate has ever made a public allegation of wrongdoing or inappropriate behavior by the former president or his wife in connection with his prior relationship with Epstein.

Bill Clinton said in his opening statement that he had "no idea of the crimes Epstein was committing."

Bill Clinton's association with Epstein was first noted publicly in 2002 after reporters learned of the former president's flight that year on Epstein's jet for a humanitarian mission to multiple African nations.

None of the flight records from Epstein's planes that have surfaced in litigation indicate that Clinton was ever aboard for a trip to Epstein's island.

The Clintons were subpoenaed to appear under oath in front of the committee for a deposition in January, but failed to comply, arguing the subpoenas were without legal merit. Rather, they proposed a four-hour transcribed interview instead.

Following the Clintons' refusal to appear, the Oversight Committee passed the contempt resolution with nine Democrats voting in favor of it, teeing it up for a full House vote.

At the last minute, just before the resolution was to be voted on in the House, the Clintons agreed to sit for a deposition, postponing further consideration of a contempt vote.

