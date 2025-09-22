Vigil Held In Nashua For Shooting Victims
Nashua residents remain in a state of shock over the deadly shooting at a wedding reception.
Dozens of residents attended a candlelight vigil at City Hall Sunday evening for the victims who were shot the previous day at Sky Meadow Country Club.
Residents say the incident is a tragic reminder that gun violence remains a problem in the community and around the nation.
Several people said they could never imagine a mass shooting would happen in their hometown, until it did.