Vigil Held In Nashua For Shooting Victims

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
September 22, 2025

Nashua residents remain in a state of shock over the deadly shooting at a wedding reception.

Dozens of residents attended a candlelight vigil at City Hall Sunday evening for the victims who were shot the previous day at Sky Meadow Country Club.

Residents say the incident is a tragic reminder that gun violence remains a problem in the community and around the nation.

Several people said they could never imagine a mass shooting would happen in their hometown, until it did.

RELATED ARTICLES

Country Club Killer Expected In Court

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Sep. 22, 2025
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

One Person Dead After Shooting At New Hampshire Country Club

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Sep. 21, 2025
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

