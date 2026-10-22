Virginia state lawmaker who led redistricting push indicted by DOJ in marijuana trafficking conspiracy

Sen. Louise Lucas (D-VA) speaks in the chamber of the Supreme Court of Virginia on March 2, 2026, in Richmond, Virginia. (Mike Kropf-Pool/Getty Images)

Federal authorities have indicted Virginia Democratic state Sen. L. Louise Lucas and several family members and associates on charges stemming from a yearslong marijuana trafficking conspiracy and corruption probe.

Lucas, 82, has long been a powerful force in Virginia state politics and previously spearheaded the commonwealth's redistricting effort which was reversed by the state's Supreme Court earlier this year.

But in a sweeping 45-page indictment unsealed Thursday, prosecutors accuse her of using her legislative office to help support a "criminal enterprise" through a marijuana dispensary business with charges ranging from racketeering, money laundering, drug trafficking and fraud.

The indictment charges Lucas and six others, including Lucas' two daughters and a grandson, with arranging for the purchase and sale of more than 100 kilos of marijuana, and laundering the profits -- with Lucas allegedly using her role as the Virginia Senate pro-tempore and chair of the Finance and Appropriations committee to shield her activities from scrutiny.

Lucas self-surrendered to authorities Thursday morning, according to a DOJ official.

The federal corruption probe, which sources previously told ABC News dated back to the Biden administration, has been known since May of this year when the FBI carried out searches of Lucas' office and a marijuana dispensary business she owned.

Thursday's indictment says that in the searches, both marijuana and firearms were recovered, though Lucas herself is not specifically charged with firearms offenses.

Attorney General Todd Blanche and FBI Director Kash Patel were expected to appear at a news conference in Norfolk Thursday to announce the case, in a rare move for two of the nation's top law enforcement officials.

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