‘Vote him out!’: Town hall erupts in anger at Nebraska GOP congressman over Trump megabill, policies

Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

(LINCOLN, Neb.) -- House Republican Rep. Mike Flood faced what appeared to be a hostile crowd during a rowdy town hall on Monday night in Lincoln, Nebraska.

The crowd erupted within just minutes of the start of the forum, shouting and heckling at the congressman as he touted President Donald Trump's massive policy and tax bill that was signed into law in July.

Flood said there were about 750 members in the audience at Kimball Hall.

"I know this is probably going to be met with some resistance ... I want the opportunity to tell you and talk to you about health care in the bill we just passed. I want to go right into this bill, because I know this is something a lot of people have questions about. And quite frankly, from where I sit, there's been a lot of misinformation out there about the bill," Flood told the crowd, which received loud boos from the audience.

He tried to walk the audience through key health care provisions of the megabill but was continuously drowned out by the raucous crowd.

"The only way we're going to get through tonight is if I get a chance to tell you why I voted, because ultimately I represent you, and you will have your say," he said.

The megabill's impact on Medicaid was a main topic brought up at the town hall, which angered the audience.

"So, here's a question. Do you think that people who are 28 years old that can work and refuse to work, should get free health care?" Flood asked, which received an unfriendly response from the crowd. "I don't think that a majority of Nebraskans agree with you."

The congressman argued that while Medicaid benefits were not cut, the changes to the program don't "involve anybody that's disabled, that is of senior age and unable to work, anybody that is pregnant or the vulnerable."

When asked by an audience member how the congressman can justify taking away health care from Nebraskans, Flood brushed off the concern.

"We have a state where our infrastructure is going to be supported, is going to be funded, and is going to be available for the people that need it. If you are able to work, and you're 28 years old and you choose not to work, you don't get free health care in America. If you are in this country illegally, you do not get free health care in America."

Audience members repeatedly shouted, "Tax the Rich! Tax the Rich! Tax the Rich!" as Rep. Flood discussed tax provisions of the megabill like no tax on tips and no tax on overtime.

The congressman pushed back, saying, "If we adopted the Democrats' plan in the last Congress to tax the rich, it would generate $50 billion, which does not take us close to where we're going. And it cuts job creation. It cuts business creation. It cuts the ability for employers to invest in their businesses."

"This bill is a middle-class tax cut," Rep. Flood said at one point, which received strong pushback and boos from the audience.

"I read the bill," the congressman added when pressed by a constituent. "Is every bill perfect? No. But I supported this bill."

Rep. Flood took several questions on a wide range of topics but the audience was remained not satisfied, yelling, "vote him out!" as the hour-and-a-half event came to a close.

