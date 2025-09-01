Wall Street Dark For Labor Day

Wall Street Dark For Labor Day
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
September 1, 2025

Wall Street is dark today, with markets closed for Labor Day. Stocks fell on Friday as investors took profits ahead of the long holiday weekend.

Tech shares extended their recent losses as new inflation data weighed on the broader market.

Despite Friday’s losses, the three major indexes closed out August with solid gains.

At the closing bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 92 points to 45-544. The S&P 500 fell 41 points to 64-60. The Nasdaq dropped 249 points to 21-455.

RELATED ARTICLES

TSA Predicts Record Labor Day Air Travel

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Sep. 1, 2025
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

Bacteria Warning Issued For Water Bodies

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Sep. 1, 2025
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital