Wall Street Dark For Labor Day

Wall Street is dark today, with markets closed for Labor Day. Stocks fell on Friday as investors took profits ahead of the long holiday weekend.

Tech shares extended their recent losses as new inflation data weighed on the broader market.

Despite Friday’s losses, the three major indexes closed out August with solid gains.

At the closing bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 92 points to 45-544. The S&P 500 fell 41 points to 64-60. The Nasdaq dropped 249 points to 21-455.