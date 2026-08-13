WalletHub Study Reveals Top States To Live In

WalletHub Study Reveals Top States To Live In
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
August 13, 2026

One study is revealing the top states to live in.

WalletHub based its ranking of all 50 states on 51 key metrics, including health care and location, income, and homeownership rates.

Idaho took the top spot for its low real estate tax rate and highest median income growth in the country.

New Jersey took the second spot for its location to economic hubs and highly rated healthcare while Wisconsin made up the top three for its affordable housing.

Massachusetts and New Hampshire round out the top five on the list.

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