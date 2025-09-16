Warning: Cryptocurrency Scams Continue In NH

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
September 16, 2025

A warning from NH Attorney General John Formella that cryptocurrency scams continue to target New Hampshire residents.

In 2024, 547 Granite Staters reported losing over 22-million-dollars to scams involving bitcoin and other digital assets.

Scammers tactics include impersonating tech support, government or law enforcement officials.

Claiming a loved one is in a serious situation and needs money or offering fake investment opportunities are also scam tactics.

