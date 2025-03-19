Warning Of Another EZ Pass Scam

Warning Of Another EZ Pass Scam
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
March 19, 2025

New Hampshire officials are warning residents about a new scam targeting E-ZPass users, which, like another recent scam involves fraudulent text messages.

The new scam includes a false claim that unpaid tolls will be reported to the Department of Motor Vehicles adding pressure on individuals to pay quickly.

The phony text messages appear to be from “E-ZPass” stating the recipient’s vehicle has an unpaid toll bill.

The message includes a link to make a payment and warns that if the invoice isn’t paid within 12 hours, late fees will be added, and the toll will be reported to the DMV, potentially affecting vehicle registration.

According to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office, E-ZPass will never send text messages seeking payments or late fees and urged recipients not to click the link in the phony text messages.

