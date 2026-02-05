Warren slams Kennedy’s ‘disregard for child welfare’ amid immigration crackdown

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) participates in a public forum on the violent use of force by Department of Homeland Security (DHS) agents, at the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on February 03, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Aaron Schwartz/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) -- Expanding her probes into Trump administration policies, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., is demanding answers from Health and Human Service Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. about the impact of federal immigration surges on children's health.

In a letter to Kennedy first obtained by ABC News, Warren, Sen. Angela Alsobrooks, and other congressional Democrats expressed concern that the health department is failing in its responsibility to protect the wellbeing of children.

"This disregard for child welfare undermines the government's core child-protection obligations," the lawmakers wrote. "Yet your agency [HHS] does not appear to be taking any action to speak out against or investigate the impacts of the Trump Administration's immigration agenda on children," they wrote.

The letter says the federal operations from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) "risk traumatizing children and depriving them of access to education and basic services, with lasting consequences for their behavioral, physical, academic, and emotional wellbeing."

Warren told ABC News, "Donald Trump promised two things: he would lower costs for American families and he would keep families safe."

"Costs are up and, thanks to ICE targeting, families are more at risk than at any time in living memory," she said.

The Massachusetts senator urged Kennedy to respond to her inquiry and remind the world of the health department's responsibility to children.

"That means not putting [kids] through the trauma of violent separation from their parents, having flash bangs thrown at them, having them gassed, or using them as bait to try to snare their family members," Warren told ABC News at the Capitol on Wednesday.

HHS spokeswoman Emily Hilliard asserted that "The Department remains committed to the safety and well-being of all unaccompanied minors in its care."

"Any claims otherwise are baseless and inaccurate," she said.

More than 50 lawmakers signed on to the letter requesting that Kennedy provide any information HHS has regarding the impact of ICE and CBP operations on children's mental health and development by Feb. 18. Their letter comes amid Operation Metro Surge in Minnesota, where Trump's border czar Tom Homan announced Wednesday the government will reduce about a quarter of the 3,000 federal troops in the state effective immediately. Minnesota Sen. Tina Smith told ABC News the federal operation has resulted in a precipitous drop in school attendance that will have a "dramatic" and "long-lived" impact on children and families.

Warren's letter stressed that ICE and CBP's tactics include the alleged use of tear gas, explosives, attack dogs and window-smashing in or near schools and child care centers in places like Minnesota, Illinois and Texas. It also recounts at least four students who have experienced "raids" at schools, day care centers, and a child's birthday party.

Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin has stressed that the agency is not invading or raiding classrooms. However, a DHS memo outlining the department's approach said "[ICE] Officers would need secondary supervisor approval before any action can be taken in locations such as a school. We expect these to be extremely rare."

National Parents Union President Keri Rodrigues said she spent the last week with parents in Minnesota and told ABC News that it's "deeply unsafe" for children to be walking through what she described as "war zones" to get to school.

"Parents want the expectation that in places like schools, their kids are going to be safe," Rodrigues said. "You got ICE agents that are stalking kids walking to elementary school. You got guys with binoculars banging on the doors of the schoolhouse -- like none of this is going to work for parents," she added.

Neither DHS nor the White House responded to ABC News' request for comment.

Warren, a fierce defender of public education and vocal Trump critic, has used Trump's second term to fight back against his policies.

Last year, Warren launched her "Save Our Schools" campaign in opposition to Trump and Secretary of Education Linda McMahon's efforts to dismantle the Department of Education and another investigation called the Social Security War Room, a coordinated effort to combat the administration's so-called "attack on Americans' Social Security" at the Social Security Administration.

Meanwhile, the impact of Trump's immigration curb is having a ripple effect across the country, according to education leaders and experts who've spoken to ABC News, saying it's leaving some families and communities fearful of returning to school each day -- from the nation's capital to Los Angeles, California --

To-wen Tseng, a substitute teacher in California, said her students ask her 'What will happen if the ICE agents come to our classroom?'" "I told them that won't happen because the school won't let them in and I won't let them enter the classroom [either]," Tseng told ABC News. "But the truth is, I don't know what I can do if ICE really shows up at my classroom door," she said.

"I keep telling my children and my students that they are safe, just because I don't want them to worry, and I feel it should be our responsibility to protect them," Tseng added. "We should keep them safe."

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.