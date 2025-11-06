Watch first official trailer for Michael Jackson biopic

Jaafar Jackson as Michael Jackson in the upcoming film 'Michael.' (Lionsgate)

The first glimpse of the big-screen Michael Jackson biopic Michael has been released, starring his nephew Jaafar Jackson, the son of his brother Jermaine Jackson.

The trailer captures Jafaar as the King of Pop, complete with MJ's iconic looks. He's seen executing choreography onstage, shooting music videos for "Thriller" and "Don't Stop 'Til You Get Enough," and recording in the studio with Quincy Jones, played by Kendrick Sampson.

Set to arrive in theaters April 24, 2026, "[Michael] gives audiences a front-row seat to Michael Jackson as never before," according to the synopsis. The film follows his journey from the lead of the Jackson 5 "to the visionary artist whose creative ambition fueled a relentless pursuit to become the biggest entertainer in the world," the synopsis reads. Highlights from his solo onstage performances will be featured, as well as moments from MJ's life beyond music.

Also starring in the film, directed by Antoine Fuqua, are Juliano Krue Valdi as young Michael, Colman Domingo as MJ's father, Joe Jackson, and Nia Long as his mother, Katherine Jackson. Kat Graham and Miles Teller play Diana Ross and lawyer John Branca, with Laura Harrier portraying music exec Suzanne de Passe.

