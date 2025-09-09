Watch Hugh Jackman sing ‘Sweet Caroline’ in new trailer for Neil Diamond-themed film

Andrea Dresdale
September 9, 2025
Kate Hudson and Hugh Jackman in director Craig Brewer's 'Song Sung Blue' (Sarah Shatz/Focus Features @2025 All Rights Reserved

A movie featuring Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson singing Neil Diamond hits as they fall in love? How Sweet — Caroline, that is.

The first trailer has arrived for Song Sung Blue, the story of a two down-on-their luck musicians from Milwaukee who form a Neil Diamond tribute band called Lightning & Thunder and find love in the process. It's based on a true story, which was previously told in a 2008 documentary of the same name, which itself is named after Diamond's 1972 hit.

Jackman is seen in the trailer dressed in full Neil Diamond 1970s-era regalia, belting out "Sweet Caroline" and singing "Cherry, Cherry" with Hudson, whose character comes up with the idea for their tribute band. At one point, Jackman really leans into the Neil Diamond of it all, telling Hudson, "You're my August Night, my 'September Morn,' my 'Cracklin' Rosie.'"

Song Sung Blue, which also stars Michael Imperioli, Ella Anderson, Fisher Stevens and Jim Belushi, hits theaters Dec. 25.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

