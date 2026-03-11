Watch Nick Jonas and Paul Rudd get into a fistfight in trailer for ‘Power Ballad’

Andrea Dresdale
March 11, 2026
'Power Ballad' poster (Lionsgate)

We've got our first trailer for Power Ballad, the new movie starring Nick Jonas and Paul Rudd.

In the trailer we see Paul as Rick, a wedding band singer, hanging out with Nick as Danny, a boy band member, in a hotel room. As they work on music together, Rick plays Danny a song that he says he's been working on "for years"; Danny nods and says, "Yeah, I like that."

Next thing you know, Rick's in the audience at one of Danny's concerts, and everyone's singing and swaying along as Danny sings a song he says "saved my life." It sounds awfully familiar, so Rick checks online and reads about Danny's new single. "That's my song. I wrote it," Rick exclaims.

Cut to Rick and Danny having a fistfight on a road somewhere, as Danny yells, "Do you think it is easy to turn a song into a hit?"

The official description of Power Ballad reads, "When Danny turns one of Rick’s songs into the hit that reignites his career, Rick sets out to reclaim the recognition he believes he deserves, even if it means risking everything he cares about."

Power Ballad hits theaters June 5.

 

