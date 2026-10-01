Watch the new trailer for Marvel’s ‘VisionQuest’

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Andrea Tuccillo
October 1, 2026
Trailer still from 'VisionQuest' (Marvel Television)

Feast your eyes on the new VisionQuest trailer.

The Marvel Television series sees Paul Bettany reprising his role as the the reformed weapon android Vision. After his system is rebooted, he begins to search for new meaning and consults with the various AI personas embedded in his programming.

Vision’s journey reunites him with the Marvel villain Ultron, once again played by James Spader, and sends him on the run with a mysterious boy who might be his son, played by Ruaridh Mollica.

According to the show’s logline, “As Vision evades capture, he must confront his nature, resist Ultron's influence, and unravel the enigma that is his young companion if he’s to survive.”

VisionQuest is the conclusion to the trilogy that began with 2021’s WandaVision and continued with 2024’s Agatha All Along.

The first two episodes premiere on Disney+ Oct. 14.

Disney is the parent company of Marvel and ABC News.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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