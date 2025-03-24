Watch the rebellion unfold in new ‘Andor’ season 2 trailer

Mary Pat Thompson
March 24, 2025
Des Willie

The rebellion assembles in the new trailer for Andor season 2.

Disney+ released the trailer for the final season of the Emmy-nominated Star Wars series on Monday. The second and final season of the show premieres on the streamer April 22.

Andor follows Cassian Andor, played by Diego Luna, as he is radicalized into becoming the rebel who steals the Death Star plans.

The show serves as a prequel to the 2016 film Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. It takes place five years before the events of that film to chronicle Cassian's transformation from a disinterested nobody to a rebel hero.

"I came with you to be part of something," Cassian says in the trailer. "The Empire cannot win."

The season will take place over 12 episodes, which will be broken down into four chapters of three episodes each.

In season 2, "the horizon of war draws near and Cassian becomes a key player in the Rebel Alliance. Everyone will be tested and, as the stakes rise, the betrayals, sacrifices and conflicting agendas will become profound," according to a press release.

Luna stars alongside Stellan Skarsgård, Genevieve O’Reilly, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, Adria Arjona, Alan Tudyk, Faye Marsay, Varada Sethu, Elizabeth Dulau, Ben Mendelsohn and Forest Whitaker.

Tony Gilroy created the series and also executive produces it with Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy, Luna, Sanne Wohlenberg, Luke Hull and John Gilroy.

Disney is the parent company of Lucasfilm and ABC News.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

