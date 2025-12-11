Watch the trailer for Charli XCX’s ‘The Moment’

Andrea Dresdale
December 11, 2025
(L-R) Charli xcx, Trew Mullen in 'The Moment' (Courtesy of A24)

Charli XCX has said that her upcoming film The Moment is "fiction, but it's the realest depiction of the music industry that I’ve ever seen.” Now you can see what she means by watching the trailer for the film.

A press release describes The Moment as "a vaguely true look behind the curtain of Charli XCX's viral Brat summer." It depicts the pop star surrounded by people who are all trying to figure out, as one puts it, how they can "keep this Brat thing going." 

Charli is shown being pulled in a million different directions by people who want something from her, and people who are trying to protect her as her fame becomes overwhelming. 

Alexander Skarsgård appears as the pretentious director of a concert film she's supposed to be making. He warns her that people might be "offended" by what she sings about and forces her into dangerous onstage situations. In one scene, Kylie Jenner advises Charli, "The second people are getting sick of you, that's when you have to go even harder."

"Don't you think this whole 'keep having a Brat summer' thing is a bit cringe?" Charli asks a member of her team. "It's all cringe," he responds. 

The Moment, which also stars Rosanna Arquette, Kate Berlant and Rachel Sennott, is in theaters Jan. 30.

