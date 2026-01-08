Watch the trailer for Kelly Rowland and Method Man’s rom-com, ‘Relationship Goals’

Entertainment NewsUrbanUrban AC
Sweenie Saint-Vil
January 8, 2026
Kelly Rowland and Cliff 'Method Man' Smith in 'Relationship Goals' (Ryan Fivish/Prime)

The trailer has been released for Relationship Goals, the rom-com from Amazon MGM Studios starring Kelly Rowland and Cliff “Method Man” Smith.

The film follows Rowland’s character, Leah Caldwell, a TV producer preparing to make history as the first woman to run New York’s top morning show. Her plans fall through when she learns she’ll be competing for the position against ex Jarrett Roy (Smith), who claims he’s a better man thanks to Relationship Goals, Michael Todd’s New York Times bestselling book.

The book soon becomes a topic of conversation within Leah’s circle of friends, who eventually shift their views on love and relationships. Still, Leah refuses to give in to the idea of love — and the possibility of falling for Jarrett again and reigniting their old flame.

Directed by Linda Mendoza and based on Todd’s book of the same name, Relationship Goals begins streaming on Prime Video on Feb. 4. The trailer is available to watch on YouTube.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

