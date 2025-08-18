‘Weapons’ holds off box office competitors to earn second week at #1

Scares once again beat out comedy at the box office this weekend. The horror thriller Weapons earned its second weekend at #1, bringing in $25 million for a total box office tally of just over $89 million in two weeks, according to Box Office Mojo.

The film, featuring Julie Garner and Josh Brolin, saw an almost 43% decrease at the box office from its debut, but it was still enough to hold off the Jamie Lee Curtis/Lindsay Lohan comedy Freakier Friday. That film landed at #2 for the second straight weekend, with $14.5 million.

This weekend’s only new wide release, the Bob Odenkirk sequel Nobody 2, earned $9.25 million to debut at #3, with The Fantastic Four: First Steps and The Bad Guys 2 rounding out the top five, with earnings of $8.8 million and $7.5 million respectively.

The only other new release to land in the top 10 this weekend was the Indian-language action thriller Coolie, which brought in $2.45 million to land at #10.

Here are the top-10 films at the box office:

1. Weapons -- $25 million
2. Freakier Friday -- $14.5 million
3. Nobody 2 -- $9.25 million
4. The Fantastic Four: First Steps – $8.8 million
5. The Bad Guys 2 -- $7.5 million
6. Superman -- $5.28 million
7. The Naked Gun -- $4.8 million
8. Jurassic World: Rebirth -- $2.9 million
9. F1: the Movie -- $2.66 million
10. Coolie -- $2.45 million 

