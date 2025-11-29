Weather Causes Crashes on Roads Across NH

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
November 29, 2025

Snow squalls and icy roads have caused dozens of accidents and road closures across New Hampshire. State Police say they answered more than 70 calls for vehicles that had crashed or gone off the roads in a twelve-hour period yesterday. Officials say some people were hurt in five separate crashes involving 18 vehicles on Route 101 in Candia. None of the injuries was serious.

Forecasters say New Hampshire is heading into a weather system that’s more active than normal for the next few days. By midday tomorrow, an initial shot of snow is possible before it turns to rain in the central and southern parts of the state. The only areas where travel may be affected as everyone returns home from the holiday break will be in the northern sections of New Hampshire. The next system is expected by Tuesday, with accumulating snow likely.

