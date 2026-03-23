Wedding Venue Floor Collapses

Wedding Venue Floor Collapses
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
March 23, 2026

Dozens of guests fell through a wooden floor at a wedding venue Saturday during a wedding ceremony in Tamworth.

Wooden floorboards gave way and collapsed into the basement at the Sap House at The Preserve at Chocorua.

New Hampshire fire officials say about 140 people were in the wedding venue at the time.

According to investigators, about 70 people fell through the floor, with some trapped under beams and farming equipment.

Many of the guests were treated at the scene but six people had to be hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

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