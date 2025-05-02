Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
May 2, 2025

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Apple TV+
Carême: Follow the thrilling series about the first celebrity chef.

Netflix
The Four Seasons: Tina Fey and Steve Carell star in the comedy series about longtime friends.

Unseen: Zenzi is forced to trust those who betrayed her in season 2 of the drama series.

Prime Video
Another Simple Favor: Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick star in the sequel set in Capri, Italy.

Movie theaters
Thunderbolts*: A group of antiheroes team up in the newest film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Surfer: Nicolas Cage stars in the psychological thriller about a man revisiting his childhood beach town.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

