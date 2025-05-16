Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming

Mary Pat Thompson
May 16, 2025

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Prime Video
OvercompensatingCharli XCX serves as the executive music producer on the new comedy series.

Hulu
The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: The second season of the hit reality show premieres. 

Apple TV+
Deaf President Now!Nyle DiMarco co-directs the documentary about historic protests held at Gallaudet University in 1988.

MurderbotAlexander Skarsgård is a rogue security robot in the new action comedy series.

FX, Hulu
Welcome to Wrexham: The docuseries about the football club owned by Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds returns for season 4.

Movie theaters
Final Destination: Bloodlines: The latest film in the horror franchise comes to the big screen.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

