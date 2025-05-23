Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming

Mary Pat Thompson
May 23, 2025

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Hulu
Nine Perfect StrangersNicole Kidman stars in season 2 of the series that connects nine new strangers at a wellness retreat.  

Netflix
Sirens: An older sister visits her younger sister and finds she has a strange relationship with her boss in the limited series. 

Apple TV+
Fountain of YouthJohn Krasinski and Natalie Portman are estranged siblings who partner up on a global heist in the new film.

Movie theaters
Mission: Impossible — The Final ReckoningTom Cruise is back with even more stunts in the eighth film in the franchise.

Lilo & Stitch: The lovable blue alien is back in the live-action film adaptation of the animated Disney classic.

Friendship: The A24 film starring Paul Rudd and Tim Robinson expands to a wider release across the country.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

