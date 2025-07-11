Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming

Mary Pat Thompson
July 11, 2025

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

FXX
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: The longest-running live-action comedy series returns with season 17.

Netflix
Too Much: Lena Dunham's newest show is a romantic comedy starring Megan Stalter.

Apple TV+
Foundation: Lee Pace stars as an emperor in season 3 of the series adaptation of Isaac Asimov's book series.

CBS
Big Brother: The season 27 premiere of the popular reality competition series will feature unexpected twists.

Paramount+ Premium
Dexter: Resurrection: Michael C. Hall is back as Dexter Morgan in the new series about the serial killer.

Movie theaters
Superman: The Man of Steel is back in James Gunn's new take on the original superhero.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

