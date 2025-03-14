Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
March 14, 2025

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Prime Video
The Wheel of Time: Season 3 of the fantasy series based on the bestselling books by Robert Jordan has arrived.

Netflix
The Electric State: Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt survive in the aftermath of a robot war in the new film.

Peacock
Long Bright River: Amanda Seyfried is a police officer who patrols a Philly neighborhood hit hard by the opioid crisis in the new series.

Movie theaters
Black Bag: Cate Blanchett and Michael Fassbender are spies facing the ultimate test in the new film.

Opus: Ayo Edebiri is a journalist covering an eccentric pop star's return in the A24 film.

Novocaine: A man who doesn't feel pain fights to save the girl of his dreams in the action film.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

