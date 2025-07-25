Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
July 25, 2025

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Apple TV+
Acapulco: The fourth and final season of the show premieres.

Hulu
Washington Black: Sterling K. Brown stars in the 19th century story of George Washington “Wash” Black.

Netflix
Happy Gilmore 2: Adam Sandler is back in the sequel to his original comedy film.

The Hunting Wives: A woman moves from New England to Texas and falls into a clique of housewives.

The Sandman: Part two of the second and final season of the series drops.

Movie theaters
The Fantastic Four: First Steps: Pedro Pascal stars in Marvel Studios' latest film.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!   

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming

Mary Pat Thompson
Jul. 25, 2025
Entertainment News

Iris Apatow, Edwin Ryding join ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’ cast

Mary Pat Thompson
Jul. 25, 2025
Entertainment News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital