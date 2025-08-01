Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
August 1, 2025

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Netflix
The Sandman Presents: Death: The High Cost of Living: The final bonus episode focused on the character Death ends the series forever.

Freeform
Project Runway: Heidi Klum returns as host of the fashion design reality competition series.

Peacock
Twisted Metal: Anthony Mackie stars in season 2 of the post-apocalyptic action comedy series.

Movie theaters
The Bad Guys 2: Your favorite felons are back in the sequel film — and this time they're the good guys.

The Naked Gun: Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson star in the comedy film.

She Rides Shotgun: Taron Egerton is on the run in the gritty crime thriller.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming

Mary Pat Thompson
Aug. 1, 2025
Entertainment News

In brief: ‘Eenie Meanie’ official trailer and more

Mary Pat Thompson
Aug. 1, 2025
Entertainment News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital