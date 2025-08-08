Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming
Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:
Netflix
Wednesday: Jenna Ortega is back as the titular member of the Addams family in season 2.
Apple TV+
Platonic: Codependent besties Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne are back in season 2 of the comedy series.
Starz
Outlander: Blood of My Blood: The new Outlander prequel brings romance back to 18th century Scotland.
Prime Video
The Pickup: Eddie Murphy and Pete Davidson are ambushed by Keke Palmer in the new comedy film.
Hulu
King of the Hill: The rebooted animated show returns for its 14th season.
Movie theaters
Freakier Friday: The long awaited sequel to the family comedy stars Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis.
That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!
