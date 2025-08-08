Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
August 8, 2025

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Netflix
WednesdayJenna Ortega is back as the titular member of the Addams family in season 2.

Apple TV+
Platonic: Codependent besties Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne are back in season 2 of the comedy series.

Starz
Outlander: Blood of My Blood: The new Outlander prequel brings romance back to 18th century Scotland. 

Prime Video
The PickupEddie Murphy and Pete Davidson are ambushed by Keke Palmer in the new comedy film.

Hulu
King of the Hill: The rebooted animated show returns for its 14th season.  

Movie theaters
Freakier Friday: The long awaited sequel to the family comedy stars Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

