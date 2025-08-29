Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming

Mary Pat Thompson
August 29, 2025

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Prime Video
The Terminal List: Dark WolfTaylor Kitsch is back as Ben Edwards in season 1 of the action thriller series.

Peacock
Love Island USA season 7 reunion: Andy Cohen and Ariana Madix host the special that discusses the most recent season. 

Netflix
My Life with the Walter Boys: Jackie is once again torn between two brothers in season 2 of the series. 

The Thursday Murder ClubPierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren reunite in the whodunit film.

Movie theaters
Caught StealingAustin Butler is a man on the run in Darren Aronofsky's latest film.

The RosesBenedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman star in this reimagining of The War of the Roses.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

