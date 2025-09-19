Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
September 19, 2025

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Prime Video
Gen V: Watch sophomore year at Godolkin University in season 2 of The Boys spinoff series.

Apple TV+
The Morning ShowJennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon star in season 4 of the drama series.

Netflix
Black RabbitJason Bateman and Jude Law are brothers in the new crime thriller miniseries.

Hulu
SwipedLily James stars as the founder of Bumble in the new film based on a true story. 

Paramount+
Tulsa KingSylvester Stallone is back to building a crime empire in the season 3 premiere. 

Movie theaters
A Big Bold Beautiful JourneyMargot Robbie and Colin Farrell star in the new romance film.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

