Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
September 26, 2025

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

FX, Hulu
The LowdownEthan Hawke teams up with Kyle MacLachlan in the new series about a journalist's gritty exploits.

Apple TV+
Slow Horses: The fifth season of the spy thriller series stars Gary Oldman.

Netflix
House of GuinnessOlivia Rodrigo's boyfriend, Louis Partridge, stars in season 1 of the new show from the creator of Peaky Blinders

Wayward: A small-town cop is suspicious of a local school for troubled teens and its founder in this new limited series.

Movie theaters
Gabby's Dollhouse: The MovieKristen Wiig stars in the movie based on the popular children's TV show. 

One Battle After AnotherLeonardo DiCaprio stars in director Paul Thomas Anderson's latest film.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

