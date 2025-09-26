Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming
Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:
FX, Hulu
The Lowdown: Ethan Hawke teams up with Kyle MacLachlan in the new series about a journalist's gritty exploits.
Apple TV+
Slow Horses: The fifth season of the spy thriller series stars Gary Oldman.
Netflix
House of Guinness: Olivia Rodrigo's boyfriend, Louis Partridge, stars in season 1 of the new show from the creator of Peaky Blinders.
Wayward: A small-town cop is suspicious of a local school for troubled teens and its founder in this new limited series.
Movie theaters
Gabby's Dollhouse: The Movie: Kristen Wiig stars in the movie based on the popular children's TV show.
One Battle After Another: Leonardo DiCaprio stars in director Paul Thomas Anderson's latest film.
That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!
