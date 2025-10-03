Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
October 3, 2025

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Hulu
Chad Powers: Glen Powell stars in the new series about a football quarterback who reinvents himself.

Prime Video
Play DirtyMark Wahlberg robs the robbers in this new action-packed thriller film. 

Netflix
Monster: The Ed Gein Story: Explore the life and legacy of the titular serial killer in the new season of the Ryan Murphy series. 

Steve: Cillian Murphy is the headteacher of a last-chance reform school in the new film.

Movie theaters
The Smashing Machine: Dwayne Johnson transforms into Mark Kerr in the new A24 film. 

Taylor Swift | The Official Release Party of a Showgirl: Celebrate the release of Taylor Swift's 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, by attending the limited-time theatrical event.  

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Actress Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli separate after nearly 28 years of marriage

Angeline Jane Bernabe
Oct. 3, 2025
Entertainment News

In brief: Henry Cavill shares update on injury recovery and more

Mary Pat Thompson
Oct. 3, 2025
Entertainment News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital