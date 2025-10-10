Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
October 10, 2025

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Apple TV+
The Last Frontier: A U.S. marshal hunts for escaped convicts in the Alaskan wilderness in this limited series.

Netflix
The Woman in Cabin 10Keira Knightley stars in the film adaptation of the bestselling novel by Ruth Ware.

HBO, HBO Max
The Chair Company: Tim Robinson stars in the new comedy series from the creators of I Think You Should Leave.

Movie theaters
Kiss of the Spider Woman: Jennifer Lopez stars alongside Diego Luna in the new movie musical. 

Roofman: Channing Tatum plays a man who escapes prison and lives inside a Toys "R" Us in this new film.

Tron: Ares: The third film in the Tron franchise arrives and stars Jared Leto as an AI being. 

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

