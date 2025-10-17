Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming

Mary Pat Thompson
October 17, 2025

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Apple TV+
Loot: The third season of the Maya Rudolph-starring comedy series premieres.

Mr. Scorsese: Watch the five-part documentary series about the legendary director.

Netflix
The Diplomat: The third season of the political thriller series arrives.

Hulu
Murdaugh: Death in the Family: The new true crime drama series follows one of South Carolina's most powerful legal dynasties.

Peacock
Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy: This new limited series follows the life of the notorious serial killer.

Movie theaters
Black Phone 2: Head to the cinema to see Ethan Hawke star in the horror sequel film.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

