Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
October 31, 2025

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Prime Video
Hedda: The new Tessa Thompson film based on a classic play arrives on streaming. 

Apple TV+
Down Cemetery Road: From the team behind Slow Horses comes a new mystery series with Emma Thompson.

Netflix
The Witcher: Liam Hemsworth takes over for former star Henry Cavill in season 4. 

HBO Max
I Love LA: Rachel Sennott's new HBO original series makes it debut. 

Movie theaters
Anniversary: Chaos ensues when Phoebe Dynevor meets Dylan O'Brien's parents in the new film. 

Bugonia: Watch the Yorgos Lanthimos movie role Emma Stone shaved her head for.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

