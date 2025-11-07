Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
November 7, 2025

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Hulu
All's Fair: Kim Kardashian stars in Ryan Murphy's newest series about a group of female divorce lawyers.

Peacock
All Her Fault: Succession Emmy winner Sarah Snook stars in this new thriller series. 

Netflix
Frankenstein: Jacob Elordi is The Creature to Oscar Isaac's Dr. Frankenstein in this new adaptation of Mary Shelley's classic novel. 

Apple TV
Pluribus: Check out the new drama series from the creator of Better Call Saul starring Rhea Seehorn

Movie theaters
Christy: Sydney Sweeney transformed into boxer Christy Martin in this biopic about the athlete's life.

Predator: Badlands: Elle Fanning stars in this new film from the director of Prey

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Isaac Keys says his character wants ‘to bring the people together’ in ‘Power Book IV: Force’

Sweenie Saint-Vil
Nov. 7, 2025
Entertainment NewsUrbanUrban AC

In brief: ‘The Testament of Ann Lee’ trailer and more

Mary Pat Thompson
Nov. 7, 2025
Entertainment News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital