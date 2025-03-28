Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
March 28, 2025

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

ABC
The Conners: After more than three decades on TV, the final chapter in the Conners' story debuts with the show's season 7 premiere.

Apple TV+
The Studio: Hollywood plays itself in the new Seth Rogen series.

Prime Video
Holland: Nicole Kidman stars in the new film about a homemaker whose picture-perfect life is flipped upside down.

Netflix
The Life List: A young woman conquers her grief as she works through her life's goals in the new film.

Movie theaters
Death of a Unicorn: Paul Rudd and Jenna Ortega accidentally run over a unicorn in the A24 film.

The Woman in the Yard: A mysterious woman haunts a grief-stricken family in the horror movie.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Kermit the Frog to give commencement speech at University of Maryland

Mary Pat Thompson
Mar. 28, 2025
Entertainment News

‘The Legend of Zelda’ live-action film gets release date

Mary Pat Thompson
Mar. 28, 2025
Entertainment News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital