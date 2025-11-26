Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
November 26, 2025

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Netflix
Stranger Things: The fifth and final season of the hit series debuts its first batch of episodes. 

Disney+
The Beatles Anthology: The documentary about the influential band has been remastered. 

Movie theaters
Zootopia 2: The sequel to the animated Disney film finds Ke Huy Quan voicing a snake on the run. 

Eternity: Elizabeth Olsen has to pick which husband to spend forever in the afterlife with in the A24 film. 

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery: The third Knives Out film comes to theaters in a limited release weeks before streaming on Netflix. 

Hamnet: Chloé Zhao's latest film arrives to select theaters in limited release. 

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

‘Heated Rivalry’ stars talk sexy hockey romance’s fan appeal

Andrea Tuccillo
Nov. 26, 2025
Entertainment News

Cassandra Freeman says Aunt Viv focuses on ‘sanity and mental health’ in ‘Bel-Air”s final season

Sweenie Saint-Vil
Nov. 26, 2025
Entertainment News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital