Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
December 12, 2025

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Disney+
Percy Jackson and the Olympians: Season 2 of the series based on Rick Riordan's beloved books arrives. 

Paramount+ 
Little Disasters: Diane Kruger and Jo Joyner star in the limited series about a group of mothers and friends who get torn apart. 

Netflix
Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery: Benoit Blanc solves another murder in the third film in the mystery franchise from director Rian Johnson

Apple TV
F1 The Movie: Brad Pitt's latest film races its way to streaming months after its theatrical debut. 

Movie theaters
Dust Bunny: Check out this Hannibal reunion as Mads Mikkelsen stars in Bryan Fuller’s latest film. 

Ella McCay: The newest film from Oscar winner James L. Brooks has an all-star ensemble cast including Jamie Lee Curtis, Albert Brooks and Ayo Edebiri.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

