Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
January 30, 2026

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Netflix
Bridgerton: The first part of season 4 of the romance series focuses on the second-eldest Bridgerton son, Benedict. 

Disney+
Wonder Man: Check out the latest series from Marvel Television about an actor who becomes a superhero. 

Apple TV
Shrinking: The third season of the comedy series starring Jason Segel and Harrison Ford makes its premiere. 

Prime Video
The Wrecking CrewJason Momoa and Dave Bautista are estranged half-brothers in the action-comedy film. 

Paramount+
School Spirits: The third season of the series about teenagers in the afterlife debuts. 

Movie theaters
Send Help: Sam Raimi directs Rachel McAdams and Dylan O'Brien in the survival thriller film. 

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

First official photos released of Sam Mendes’ Beatles cast

Jill Lances
Jan. 30, 2026
Classic Hits & OldiesClassic RockEntertainment News

In brief: ‘Outlander’ season 8 trailer and more

Mary Pat Thompson
Jan. 30, 2026
Entertainment News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2026, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital