Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
February 6, 2026

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

ABC, Disney+
The Muppet Show: Sabrina Carpenter and Seth Rogen join the Muppets gang for a special event show. 

Netflix
The Lincoln Lawyer: Mickey must prove his innocence in season 4 of the popular show. 

NBC
2026 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony: Watch the start of the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Games.

Super Bowl LX: The Patriots and the Seahawks will compete against each other in the biggest football game of the year. 

Peacock
The 'Burbs: The '80s movie is remade in this comedy series starring Keke Palmer

Movie theaters
The Moment: Charli XCX stars in this mockumentary about what went on behind the scenes of her Brat tour. 

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

